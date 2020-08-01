Court dismisses suit against Sen Abbo over sex toy scandal

A Magistrate Court in Zuba on the outskirts of Abuja has dismissed the case of assault instituted by the Nigeria Police against the Senator Elisha Abbo, lawmaker representing Adamawa-North. The court dismissed the suit for lack of diligent prosecution by the police, as the Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, who upheld a no-case submission filed by Senator Abbo, said the police failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the lawmaker indeed assaulted Osimibibra Warmate on May 11, 2019. During the trial, two witnesses testified against Senator Abbo and they are Warmate who was the nominal complainant and a police officer, ASP Mary Daniel, who investigated the matter. In her testimony, Warmate said she had gone to visit a friend, Kemi at Pleasure Chest Sex Toy Shop, Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja on May 11, 2019, when the lawmaker walked in with three women.
Related Articles
Why we settled for August 17 WAEC date – NUT
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has said the unanimous choice of August 17 as commencement date for the West African Senior Students Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), was to make sure students in the country joined their counterparts in other African countries in sitting for this year’s WAEC. Secretary General of the NUT, Dr. Mike Ene, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Report: Obaseki to declare for PDP in Benin on Friday
*As party shifts Edo primaries to Tuesday The long awaited formal defection of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is set to place Friday at the party’s Secretariat in Benin, the state capital. Leaders and supporters of the PDP had thronged the Secretariat on the busy First East Circular […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ajimobi’s remains buried at his Oluyole, Ibadan residence
Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan The remains of the former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of coronavirus on Thursday, June 25 were laid to rest in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence at 9.25 a.m. The burial was conducted amidst tight security and full compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines monitored by the officials of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)