Court dismisses suit against Sen Abbo over sex toy scandal

A Magistrate Court in Zuba on the outskirts of Abuja has dismissed the case of assault instituted by the Nigeria Police against the Senator Elisha Abbo, lawmaker representing Adamawa-North. The court dismissed the suit for lack of diligent prosecution by the police, as the Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, who upheld a no-case submission filed by Senator Abbo, said the police failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the lawmaker indeed assaulted Osimibibra Warmate on May 11, 2019. During the trial, two witnesses testified against Senator Abbo and they are Warmate who was the nominal complainant and a police officer, ASP Mary Daniel, who investigated the matter. In her testimony, Warmate said she had gone to visit a friend, Kemi at Pleasure Chest Sex Toy Shop, Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja on May 11, 2019, when the lawmaker walked in with three women.

