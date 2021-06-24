News

Court dismisses suit challenging extension of CGI, Babandede’s tenure

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Abuja yesterday dismissed a suit challenging the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Muhammed Babandede. The trial judge, Justice Olufunke Anuwe, in a judgement held that the plaintiff, an Abuja-based lawyer, Daniel Makolo “lacked the requisite locus” to institute the suit. Justice Anuwe, however, upheld the notices of preliminary objection filed by the defendants. She held that Makolo failed to show how the retention of Babandede by President Buhari negatively affected his interests or rights. The judge noted that Makolo did not show in any way how Babandede’s continued stay in office caused him any injury, affected his interest or his rights. She held that having found that the plaintiff lacked the locus standi to have instituted the suit, it meant that the suit was dead on arrival. Justice Anuwe proceeded to dismiss the suit without hearing it on merit. Makolo, while reacting to the judgement, said he would appeal the judgment.

Our Reporters

