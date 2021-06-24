Court dismisses suit challenging extension of CGI, Babandede’s tenure

The National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Abuja yesterday dismissed a suit challenging the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Muhammed Babandede. The trial judge, Justice Olufunke Anuwe, in a judgement held that the plaintiff, an Abuja-based lawyer, Daniel Makolo “lacked the requisite locus” to institute the suit. Justice Anuwe, however, upheld the notices of preliminary objection filed by the defendants. She held that Makolo failed to show how the retention of Babandede by President Buhari negatively affected his interests or rights. The judge noted that Makolo did not show in any way how Babandede’s continued stay in office caused him any injury, affected his interest or his rights. She held that having found that the plaintiff lacked the locus standi to have instituted the suit, it meant that the suit was dead on arrival. Justice Anuwe proceeded to dismiss the suit without hearing it on merit. Makolo, while reacting to the judgement, said he would appeal the judgment.
Kebbi school kidnap: One dies as army rescues students, teachers
• 82 bandits killed – Police Kebbi State governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar , yesterday confirmed that all kidnapped victims of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State have been rescued with one student confirmed dead. Bandits on Thursday stormed the school, kidnapping several students alongside their teachers and others yet to
Kwara gov slashes tuition at IVTEC, urges youths to embrace technology
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday held a virtual meeting with young people drawn from across the state, urging them to embrace technology to cope with the new economy, while also explaining the various youth-centric initiatives of his administration. In a zoom meeting attended by dozens of the citizens to commemorate the International Youth Day,
Tinubu'll succeed Buhari in 2023, says ex-Minister
Former Minister of Works and National Chairman, South West Agenda for 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday expressed optimism that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would gloriously emerge as president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. He added that Tinubu was
