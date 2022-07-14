News

Court dismisses suit challenging Oyetola’s eligibility to contest Osun guber

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Two days to the Osun State governorship election, a Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit challenging Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the election.

A governorship aspirant in the party’s primary, Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti sued the APC, Oyetola and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing the governor of unlawfully contesting the primaries as a member of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Adeoti argued that the APC violated Section 222 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Article 31(iii) of the APC Constitution (as amended), by allowing Oyetola to run while being a member of the committee.

Chief Chiesonu Okpoko (SAN), contended on behalf of the plaintiff that Oyetola should have resigned from that committee 30 days before the primary election on February 19.

But the APC and INEC entered preliminary objections on many grounds. The APC argued that the plaintiff’s originating process was incompetent because there was no law backing it. It further stated that the court lacked jurisdiction to determine the suit as it is a matter of the internal affairs of the party.

In his judgment on Thursday, Justice Inyang Ekwo agreed with the APC that the committee was an ad-hoc arrangement within the party and did not amount to a constitutional office.

“The committee is an internal affair of the APC and the court cannot interfere. The argument of the first defendant succeeds, and I so hold”, the judge ruled.

Regarding whether the suit was a pre-election matter, the judge held that the plaintiff’s suit would have made sense if he had challenged the status of the committee vis-a-vis the Constitution, and not to challenge a political party where he contested and scored votes.

Justice Ekwo further held that a political party has power to amend its own constitution.

“I hereby decline jurisdiction in the internal affairs of a political party. Where a member is dissatisfied with the party’s decision, the only option is for such person to leave. The plaintiff has shown no cause of action in the case and I so hold,” he ruled.

Subsequently, he dismissed the suit for being an abuse of court process and have no iota of law backing it.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2023: Christian clerics, youths recommend Rev Pam as Tinubu’s running-mate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, is the most suitable individual to run alongside All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in 2023. This was put forward by the Middle Belt Clergymen and Young Christian Leaders’ Forum at a press conference in Abuja. According to a statement […]
News

COVID-19: Donate jabs now or risk wasting doses, Unicef tells G7 nations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Millions of Covid vaccines could be wasted if rich countries send large amounts of leftover doses to poorer nations in one go, Unicef has warned. The charity said there needed to be a steady supply throughout the year because poor countries do not have resources to use them all at once, reports the BBC. […]
News

Chadian President to Buhari: Convene intn’l summit on Lake Chad recharge

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The President of Chad, Marshal Idris’ Deby Itno, has advised President Muhammmadu Buhari to convene an international summit to push his idea for the recharge of Lake Chad. Itno gave this advice yesterday at the State House in Abuja while on a visit to the Nigerian leader to e  plore bilateral issues and security.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica