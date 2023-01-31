Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari’s sack from office

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday dismissed a suit filed by a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election. The suit seeking outright sack of President Buhari was thrown out by Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo on three major grounds. Parts of the grounds are that the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process, statute barred and was an affront to the Supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
Related Articles
CSOs seeks execution of contract transparency in oil, gas sector
Civil Society Organisations under the auspices of the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) and the Media Initiative on Transparency in Extractive Industries (MITEI), have stressed the need for the implementation of contract transparency in the oil and gas sector. The CSO’s explained that it would remove the secrecy surrounding the petroleum sector operation in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CBN, Bankers’ Committee complete 1st phase of National Theatre
The first phase of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-led rehabilitation of the National Theatre has been completed and it will mark the occasion by hosting the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and Federal Government’s conference on, “linking tourism, culture and the creative industries: Pathways to recovery and inclusive development,” between November 14th and 16th […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NAFDAC approves Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for use in Nigeria
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Nigeria. The NAFDAC’s approval is coming a few months after the agency gave a nod for the use of the Oxford-Astrazeneca jab in the country. The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye announced this during […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)