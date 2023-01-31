News

Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari’s sack from office

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday dismissed a suit filed by a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election. The suit seeking outright sack of President Buhari was thrown out by Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo on three major grounds. Parts of the grounds are that the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process, statute barred and was an affront to the Supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

 

Our Reporters

