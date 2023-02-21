Business

Court dismisses suit seeking sack of IGP, Alkali Usman

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja  Comment(0)

 

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Tuesday dismissed a suit seeking the removal of Alkali Baba Usman as the Inspector General of Police IGP.
The suit instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari and four others by an Abuja activist, Micheal Sam Idoko was dismissed by Justice John Omotoso.
In his judgment, Justice Omotoso invoked section 7 (6) of the Police Act 2020 which put the tenure of office of any Inspector General of Police at four years.
The Judge held that the retirement of Alkali Baba Usman from the Nigeria Police Force has nothing to do with his appointment on the ground that the four years tenure is sacrosanct.
Besides, Justice Omotoso said that the plaintiff, who claimed to be a social crusader, has no jurisdiction in instituting the case under the guise of public interest.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

