Court dismisses suit seeking to disqualify Oyetola from Osun guber poll

Barely 48 hours to the Osun governorship election, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday dismissed a suit seeking to disqualify the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola from participating in the state governorship election slated for Saturday. Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit on ground that the plaintiff, a Chieftain of APC, Moshood Olalekan Adeoti failed to disclose any cause of action. The court held that suit instituted by the former governorship aspirant constituted a gross abuse of court process and that the plaintiff did not exhaust internal mechanisms for dispute resolution before rushing to court.

Justice Ekwo in a judgment upheld the arguments of Olusegun Jolaawo (SAN) that membership of the APC’S National Caretaker Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) by Governor Oyetola in which the suit is predicated is an ad-hoc body and not the real APC’S National Executive Committee (NEC) recognised by the party’s constitution. Adeoti had sought disqualification of Oyetola from the gubernatorial poll alongside the party on the ground of failure to follow due process of law during the conduct of the primary election for the nomination of the gubernatorial candidate. In the originating summons, Adeoti prayed the court to nullify Oyetola’s candidacy on the grounds that the governor contested in the February 19 primary election as a member of the APC’s National Caretaker Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The plaintiff said the act of Oyetola contravened the provisions of Section 222 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 31(iii) of the APC, October 2014 (as amended). But the Judge in the judgment held that CECPC is not the same as the office recognised by the APC’S Constitution upon which anybody can be disqualified. Specifically, Justice Ekwo said that CECPC is a mere ad-hoc body put in place in the absence of the National Executive Committee known to law. Besides, the Judge agreed that the issue of nomination of candidates for elective offices by political parties is an internal affair of parties which no court can inquire into except where expressly stated by law.

