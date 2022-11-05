News

Court dismisses suit to disqualify Fubara as Rivers PDP Guber Candidate

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers’ State capitalcity, has dismissed a suit seeking to disqualify Siminalaye Fubara as the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. A governorship aspirant of the PDP, Chief Morgan Tom-West, had dragged Fubara to court, alleging that the governorship candidate was not a member of the party before the governorship primary.

Tom-West, who scored four votes during the governorship primary, also claimed that Fubara did not have a valid PDP member- ship card, therefore should not have contested the primary. He prayed the court to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise Fubara as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state.

He further claimed that PDP announced Fubara’s name as the winner of the primary contrary to the terms and guidelines of the Electoral Act 2022. Fubara had resigned as the state Accountant General before contesting the governorship primary, which he won. Delivering judgment on Friday, Adamu Mohammed, the presiding judge, dismissed the suit as incompetent, noting that the court lacks the jurisdiction to hear it.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

