Court disqualifies Ibezim as APC candidate over different certificates

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday disqualified Chukwuma Francis Ibezim as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Imo North Senatorial by-election. Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment disqualified Ibezim from contesting the election on the grounds that he made false statements/ declarations in the affidavit and documents he submitted to the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), where he presented falsified and uncertified photocopies of West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate.

The judgement was sequel to a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/1229/2020 filed by Asomugha Tony Elebeke, with Ibezim, APC and INEC as defendants Justice Ekwo found that the WASC certificate Ibezim submitted to his party, which the APC in turn handed to INEC, contained different and irreconcilable names – Ibezim Chukwuma Frank and Ibezim Francis Chukwuma. The judge said: “There is something wrong with these results.

The defence of the 1st defendant per the averments in paragraphs 26, 27, 28 and 29 of his counter-affidavit has not explained the variations in the three respective result sheets, neither have the said averments debunked the fact that Exhibits. “A26, 27 and 28 were submitted to the 3rd defendant by the 2nd defendant or that the certified true copies of these exhibits were not obtained from the 3rdefendant.

“The 1st defendant, having not taken any step to controvert the case of plaintiff concerning the falsity of Exhibits A26, A27 and A28 has therefore allowed the case of the plaintiff to remain uncontroverted.”

