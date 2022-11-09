Court disqualifies PDP from Zamfara guber

The Federal High Court in Gusau yesterday nullified theelectionof Dauda Lawan-Dare as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Zamfara State governorship election. Justice Aminu Bappa- Aliyu also disqualified the PDP from fielding a candidate for the polls.

It was the second time the court would nullify the main opposition party’s governorship primary in the state. In September, the court nullified Lawal-Dare’s election following a suit by Ibrahim Shehu and two other aspirants challenging the credibility of the primary.

They alleged that the primary was not conducted in line with the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended). The court then ordered a rerun which Lawal-Dare won. But Ibrahim Shehu again headed to the court to challenge the outcome of the election. Justice Bappa ruled that Lawal-Dare’s election was also characterised by irregularities and, as such, he nullified the victory, leaving the PDP disqualified from contesting the governorship election.

