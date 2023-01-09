Law

Court dissolves 14-year-old marriage over childlessness

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

A 14-year-old marriage between Maxwell Chuka and his wife, Christy, has been dissolved by a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, presided over by Malam Labaran Gusau, on grounds of childlessness.

The marriage was dissolved by the court after Christy consented to the dissolution, saying she is no longer interested in the union. “I am fed up with our marriage. I have tried my best to have children, but all attempts have failed. “I have gone to different hospitals and taken different concoctions, all to no avail”, Christy told the court

The marriage was consequently dissolved by the court. In his judgement, Gusau said: “It is on record that both parties have consented to the dissolution of their marriage.

The respondent had asked the court to grant her husband’s prayer of divorce.

In view of this, the court has no other choice than to dissolve their union. “The petitioner has also waived the N25, 000 bride price he paid. Hence, the respondent has no need to return it

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Magu: Travails of anti-graft czar

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

AKEEM NAFIU writes on the stormy era of Ibrahim Mustapha Magu as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which may have ended following his suspension from office by President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged corruption       T his is certainly not the best of times for Ibrahim Mustapha Magu […]

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola
Law

Our agenda for Acting CJN, by lawyers

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

Lawyers: Acting CJN must restore lost glory of judiciary AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have tasked the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on the need to strengthen constitutionalism, respect for the rule of law, due process, accountability and transparency as he begins to steer the ship of the nation’s judiciary     “The […]
Law

UNILAG’s Alumni hail CJ’s contribution to justice administration

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The National Executive Committee of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Alumni Association has commended the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, for his contribution to the development of legal jurisprudence and justice administration in the state.   The group gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Chief Judge at the Conference […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica