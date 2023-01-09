Court dissolves 14-year-old marriage over childlessness

A 14-year-old marriage between Maxwell Chuka and his wife, Christy, has been dissolved by a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, presided over by Malam Labaran Gusau, on grounds of childlessness.

The marriage was dissolved by the court after Christy consented to the dissolution, saying she is no longer interested in the union. “I am fed up with our marriage. I have tried my best to have children, but all attempts have failed. “I have gone to different hospitals and taken different concoctions, all to no avail”, Christy told the court

The marriage was consequently dissolved by the court. In his judgement, Gusau said: “It is on record that both parties have consented to the dissolution of their marriage.

The respondent had asked the court to grant her husband’s prayer of divorce.

In view of this, the court has no other choice than to dissolve their union. “The petitioner has also waived the N25, 000 bride price he paid. Hence, the respondent has no need to return it

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...