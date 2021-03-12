Court dissolves marriage over wife’s poor cooking

A Customary Court at Mapo in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday dissolved a 15-month-old marriage of a sales attendant, Stephen Akinseloye, over his wife’s poor cooking ability and lack of manners. Akinseloye, who lives at the Elewura-Challenge area of Ibadan, told the court that his wife, Opeyemi, had caused him so much pain by her immaturity. Delivering judgement, the President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, held that Opeyemi was responsible for the damage done to her marriage because she failed to acquire basic requirements for living a happy marital life. Odunade consequently dissolved the marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as reasons.

The president of the court, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), granted custody of the only child to Opeyemi. He ordered Akinseloye to pay N4,000 monthly for the child’s upkeep. In his testimony, Akinseloye said: “Opeyemi cannot make simple eba. She puts too much salt in the food. I have shown her and corrected her but she has refused to learn.

“She is also clumsy. She destroyed my Plasma TV and lies on minor things. “She has also refused to join me in prayers. I am a Catholic, she keeps going to Celestia church.” The defendant, who opposed the suit, denied some of the allegations levelled against her. Opeyemi accused her husband of being a flirt.

