Metro & Crime

Court dissolves marriage over wife’s poor cooking

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Customary Court at Mapo in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday dissolved a 15-month-old marriage of a sales attendant, Stephen Akinseloye, over his wife’s poor cooking ability and lack of manners. Akinseloye, who lives at the Elewura-Challenge area of Ibadan, told the court that his wife, Opeyemi, had caused him so much pain by her immaturity. Delivering judgement, the President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, held that Opeyemi was responsible for the damage done to her marriage because she failed to acquire basic requirements for living a happy marital life. Odunade consequently dissolved the marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as reasons.

The president of the court, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), granted custody of the only child to Opeyemi. He ordered Akinseloye to pay N4,000 monthly for the child’s upkeep. In his testimony, Akinseloye said: “Opeyemi cannot make simple eba. She puts too much salt in the food. I have shown her and corrected her but she has refused to learn.

“She is also clumsy. She destroyed my Plasma TV and lies on minor things. “She has also refused to join me in prayers. I am a Catholic, she keeps going to Celestia church.” The defendant, who opposed the suit, denied some of the allegations levelled against her. Opeyemi accused her husband of being a flirt.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Niger youths protest epileptic electricity supply, block major roads

Posted on Author Reporter

  Daniel Atori, Minna Aggrieved Youths of Tunga, Kpakungu, Soje, Morris and Barkin-Salle, have taken to the metropolis of Minna, Niger State, to protest the epileptic electricity supply in the region. The protestants alleged that each household in the community had contributed N2,000 to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), yet the problem had persisted. […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 lockdown forced me to abduct activist’s wife –Suspect

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A suspected kidnapper, Isaac Micheal 37, has revealed how COVID-19 lockdown caused to take crime, leading to he and his gang members abducting Mrs. Gift Gani Topba, wife of the leader and spokesperson of a pressure group, Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP), Chief Gani Topba, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He was arrested alongside his […]
Metro & Crime

INTERPOL arrests two for €14.7m PPE scam

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Operatives of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) in Nigeria have arrested two suspects in connection with alleged COVID-19 fraud to the tune of €14.7m.   The suspects, Babatunde Adesanya aka Teddy and Akinpelu Hassan Abass, were alleged to have “cloned the corporate website of ILBN Holdings BV, Holland, to transact with and defraud Freiherr […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica