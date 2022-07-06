Court extends order restraining Oyo Assembly from sacking deputy gov

An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan yesterday extended the order restraining the Oyo State House of Assembly from sacking Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan. Justice Ladiran Akintola extended the order by a day when the matter listed for hearing came up yesterday. He said his ruling on June 29 that the status quo should be maintained on the Assembly’s move to remove the deputy governor subsists. At the resumed hearing yesterday, Olaniyan’s counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu, told the court that he was served with the objection of the House to the restraining order, but because he is not resident in Oyo State, he was unable to file a reply to the motion.

He therefore sought leave of the court for an adjournment for two days. Otunba Kunle Kalejaye, who filed a Memorandum of Appearance (MoA) to represent the Speaker and the House, told the court that he objected to adjournment of the matter since it was fixed for hearing yesterday. He insisted that the claimant’s lawyer ought to have prepared his reply and filed it yesterday, arguing that “by seeking an adjournment after the House had been restrained amounted to drawing the sword against an opponent and later asking for time to go and sharpen the sword”.

Kalejaye added: “The allegation in the impeachment process is a serious one. The court should reject the application for adjournment as the application was not made in good faith but intended to delay the hearing of the matter. It will work against our own right to be heard timeously. What I expected the Claimant’s counsel to do this morning is to come with their processes or at worst ask that the matter be stood down for him to go and file and serve us in court.”

