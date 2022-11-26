News

Court faults electorial body’s stoppage of CVR exercise before 90 days to General Elections

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), acted unlawfully, when it stopped the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CRV) exercise on July 31, more than six months to the 2023 general elections.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, said it was convinced that the action by electoral body; “would disenfranchise millions of eligible potential voters.” It held that the INEC could only stop the CRV exercise at least 90 days before the next general elections scheduled for February 25, 2023.

The judgement was premised on a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1335l2022, which was filed by a constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Abubakar Damisa Sani. Justice Ekwo, held that; “In my opinion, the intent of the lawmaker in making any law is that any person to whom the responsibility, power or authority for implementing the law is given must act reasonably in doing so “This means that the power of the defendant to stop the exercise of continuous registration of voters not later than 90 days before the general elections must be exercised reasonably. “The case of the plaintiffs therefore succeeds on the merit and I answer their sole question in the negative. “A Declaration is hereby made that the stoppage of the Continuous Voters Registration by the Defendant on the 31th of July, 2022, amounts to disenfranchisement of citizens who have attained or will attain the age of 18 years before 28th day of November, 2022, being 90 days to the date of the general elections scheduled to hold on 25th February, 2023.”

 

Our Reporters

