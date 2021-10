Court finally okays burial of Ndubuisi Kanu

…orders Nigerian Navy, Imo, Abia govts to conduct burial of late naval officer

John Chikezie

Justice Christopher Balogun of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos has ordered the Nigerian Navy to convey the body of the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd) from Lagos to Imo and hand it over to the state government prior to his burial.

The late Kanu, a former Military Administrator of Lagos and Imo states, died in Lagos on January 13 at the age of 77 from COVID-19 complications.

Gladys, one of the two wives of the deceased, had dragged other members of the Kanu family and the Nigerian Navy to court over how his funeral rites should be conducted.

The plaintiff had sought an order of the court to direct the respondents, their agents or privies, not to threaten her and to allow her properly prepare for the burial slated for October 15.

The respondents to the suit are Kelly Kanu, the Nigerian Navy, Simone Abiona (Nee Kanu), Andrey Joe-Ezigbo (nee Kanu), Paul Ndidiamaka Kanu and Karen Johnson (Nee Kanu).

Others are Jeffery Kanu, Laura Kanu, Stephen Kanu and Josephine Ndubuisi-Kanu (wife).

In a ruling, Justice Christopher Balogun said that to guarantee the safety of the corpse, the body should be transported to the South East by the Nigerian Navy where it will be handed over to government officials.

He said the interment originally slated for October 16 will, however, no longer take place on that day but 24 hours earlier.

This, according to Balogun, is due to security concerns emanating from the All Peoples Congress (APC) Convention that is scheduled to take place in the South East.

“After listening to all the parties – the wives and the children who personally attended court today (Tuesday) and hearing from the elders of Ovim Community, this court in the interest of all the parties and the security and safety of the corpse of late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, hereby directs as follows:

“That the officials of the Nigerian Navy are to ensure a befitting burial for the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu together with his wives and all his children to take place on 15th October, 2021.

“The Nigerian Navy is to ensure that the corpse of the late Rear Admiral is secured and protected prior to the burial and during the burial.

“The Nigerian Navy shall prepare the corpse in full regalia of a Rear Admiral and shall fly and carry his remains from the Military Mortuary in Ojo, Lagos on Wednesday, 13th October and proceed to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

“The remains shall be flown to the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri, Imo State, where the body will be identified by the ‘Ada’ of the family.

“It shall then proceed to the Government House to be received by the Imo State Governor and the wives and family of the late Rear Admiral and people of Imo State,” he said.

The judge ordered that the body will, thereafter, be taken for the lying-in-state at the Government House Chapel and, thereafter, must be kept “intact” at the Government House Hospital Morgue, Owerri, Imo for safety and in the custody of the Imo State Government.

Balogun said the body will then be moved to Abia for a full state burial.

