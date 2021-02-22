Court fines fake soldier N40,000

Lagos State Mobile Court at the weekend sentenced a 25-year-old fake soldier to six weeks’ imprisonment for assault and impersonation. However, the convict, Kabiru Mohammed, was given an option of N40,000 fine. arrested by the officials of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit.

The task force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, disclosed that Mohammed was apprehended along with his commercial motorcycle painted in camouflage after assaulting members of the enforcement team of the agency with other miscreants at the Airport bus stop on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

. Jejeloye said that the operatives of the agency were coming from a monitoring and enforcement operation with over 150 impounded motorcycles loaded into three trucks before the fake soldier, whose commercial motorcycle was among those impounded on restricted routes, mobilised other miscreants and attacked the team with dangerous weapons such stones, bottles and iron rods. He said: “The fake soldier was subsequently arrested after the attack and during investigations at our office, it was discovered that he was an impersonator.

“The man later confessed to having only claimed to be a soldier in order to retrieve his impounded commercial motorcycle and that he painted his motorcycle with Nigerian Army camouflage to evade arrest from security agents while engaging in commercial activities on restricted routes.”

Jejeloye urged members of the public to stop impersonating security agents to commit crimes as anyone caught would be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law.

The chairman said the arraignment of the fake soldier at the Lagos Mobile Court was in compliance with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu. Magist

rate Oyebimbola Israel Adelakun, who presided over the matter, sentenced Mohammed to six weeks in jail with an option of N40,000 fine. Mohammed, who hails from Kano State, pleaded guilty after the three-count charge was read and interpreted to him in the language he understood.

Like this: Like Loading...