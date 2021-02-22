Metro & Crime

Court fines fake soldier N40,000

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Mobile Court at the weekend sentenced a 25-year-old fake soldier to six weeks’ imprisonment for assault and impersonation. However, the convict, Kabiru Mohammed, was given an option of N40,000 fine. arrested by the officials of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit.

 

The task force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, disclosed that Mohammed was apprehended along with his commercial motorcycle painted in camouflage after assaulting members of the enforcement team of the agency with other miscreants at the Airport bus stop on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

 

. Jejeloye said that the operatives of the agency were coming from a monitoring and enforcement operation with over 150 impounded motorcycles loaded into three trucks before the fake soldier, whose commercial motorcycle was among those impounded on restricted routes, mobilised other miscreants and attacked the team with dangerous weapons such stones, bottles and iron rods. He said: “The fake soldier was subsequently arrested after the attack and during investigations at our office, it was discovered that he was an impersonator.

 

“The man later confessed to having only claimed to be a soldier in order to retrieve his impounded commercial motorcycle and that he painted his motorcycle with Nigerian Army camouflage to evade arrest from security agents while engaging in commercial activities on restricted routes.”

 

Jejeloye urged members of the public to stop impersonating security agents to commit crimes as anyone caught would be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law.

 

 

The chairman said the arraignment of the fake soldier at the Lagos Mobile Court was in compliance with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu. Magist

 

rate Oyebimbola Israel Adelakun, who presided over the matter, sentenced Mohammed to six weeks in jail with an option of N40,000 fine. Mohammed, who hails from Kano State, pleaded guilty after the three-count charge was read and interpreted to him in the language he understood.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara gov loses Chief of Staff

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kwara State, Aminu Adisa Logun, is dead. A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said: “Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual, and an elder statesman, died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19. He died only a few hours after the test […]
Metro & Crime

ABUAD: Cartel extorts female undergraduates with nudes

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A four-man student-cartel which specialises in cyberstalking of female undergraduates after taking possession of their nudes has been uncovered at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).   The cartel was discovered by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, FLAG’IT App and Afe ABUAD. However, the alleged leader of the ring, David Ofoeyeno (19), a 300-Level student of […]
Metro & Crime

Abiodun: You can’t blame me for Ogun’s bad roads

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

*Orders redesign, reconstruction of Akute-Alagbole road Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Wednesday said his administration should not be blamed for the deplorable condition of some roads across the state. Abiodun, who spoke during the inspection of the ongoing construction of 14km Ijebu-Ode-Epe road, urged residents to be patient as the state government intensifies efforts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica