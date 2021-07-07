News

Court fines FG N175m for illegal acquisition of land in Ondo

An Akure High Court has voided the acquisition of 20 hectares of land by the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for the building of a skill acquisition centre in Agadagba-Obon in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The court presided by Justice Peter Ikujuni held that the Federal Government was wrong to have acquired the land belonging to the Kekemeke family in Agadagba Obon in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the State without following the due process of the law. The Federal Government through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs had in 2013 acquired the land of the Kekemeke family for the building of a skill acquisition centre without paying compensation and following the due process for such acquisition. Displeased by this action of the Federal Government, the family, through their lawyer, Mr. Oju Kekemeke, filed the suit No: HOK/31/2013 challenging both the State and Federal Government for illegal acquisition of family land.

