Court fines FG N175m for illegal acquisition of land in Ondo

An Akure High Court has voided the acquisition of 20 hectares of land by the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for the building of a skill acquisition centre in Agadagba-Obon in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The court presided by Justice Peter Ikujuni held that the Federal Government was wrong to have acquired the land belonging to the Kekemeke family in Agadagba Obon in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the State without following the due process of the law. The Federal Government through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs had in 2013 acquired the land of the Kekemeke family for the building of a skill acquisition centre without paying compensation and following the due process for such acquisition. Displeased by this action of the Federal Government, the family, through their lawyer, Mr. Oju Kekemeke, filed the suit No: HOK/31/2013 challenging both the State and Federal Government for illegal acquisition of family land.
Related Articles
LASU VC’s appointment process credible, transparent – Managem
The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has said a process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor for the state university was transparent and credible. The university disclosed this yesterday in a statement which faulted a video going viral on social media, where its author accused the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof. Adebayo […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ortom condemns attack on Zulum’s convoy
ACF raises alarm over level of insecurity Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in which about 30 persons were feared dead and others injured. Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, sympathized with his Borno State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FCT tops list as daily COVID-19 count triples in 24 hours
Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections tripled in 24 hours as 168 new cases were confirmed in nine states and the Federal Capital Yerritory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for November 24, 2020. The case count for Tuesday is exactly three times the figure […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)