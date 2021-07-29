Court fixes Aug. 2 for hearing of detained Igboho’s associates

…as DSS fails to produce detainees in court

The Department of State Services (DSS) Thursday failed to produce the12 detained associates of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The 12 detainees had filed a fundamental human right suit against the Federal Government.

At the last adjourned date, the court ordered the DSS to produce applicants in court yesterday.

In view of the failure of the DSS to produce them, the court consequently adjourned till August 2 for hearing.

The trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, however, ordered that the DSS should grant the lawyer to the detained aides access to his clients.

The counsel to the DSS, I. Awo, informed the court that the DSS has no intention of disobeying the court’s order.

However, he stated that there were facts that were necessary for the court to be aware of regarding the matter.

Awo submitted that some of the names on the court order were different from the names of the persons they had arrested on July 1, 2021 at Igboho’s house.

The counsel to the applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, alleged that the DSS had given the applicants new names as there are discrepancies in the spelling of their names.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/647/2021, Justice Egwuatu had ordered the DSS to produce the detained aides of Igboho in court.

Justice Egwuatu had also ordered the DSS to show cause why the Igboho’s aides should not be admitted to bail.