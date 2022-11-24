Court fixes Dec 1 for judgment in Ogun PDP guber ticket tussle

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday fixed December 1 for judgment in the legal tussle on the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo fixed the date after taking arguments from parties embroiled in the legal battle on the disputed ticket.

At the centre of the dispute are Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal and Oladipupo Adebutu, both governorship aspirants of the PDP and laying claim and counter claims to the ticket.

Jimi Lawal, who contested the May 25 governorship primary election of PDP, had challenged the emergence of Oladipupo Adebutu alleging that an unlawful and invalid delegates’ list was fraudulently used by the party to conduct the election.

Among others, Lawal had prayed that the purported primary election be cancelled and another one be conducted using the authentic ad-hoc delegates.

However, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in his judgment delivered on July 29 declined to hear the suit of Jimi Lawal on merit on the grounds that the primary election was a domestic affair of any political party and dismissed the suit.

