Court fixes Feb 1 for enforcement of rights of journalist

The Federal High in Akure has fixed February 1 for the hearing of the enforcement of a fundamental human rights suit filed against the Oyo State Commissioner of Police and Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service in Osun and Oyo states, Mr Adamu Abdulkadir. An Akure-based newspaper publisher, Otunba Gbenga Adebayo, had filed the suit for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights, which he claimed were breached by the law enforcement agencies when he was arrested in October last year. Adebayo alleged that he was beaten by police who came to arrest him for writing a letter to the Comptroller of the Customs Services to confirm or deny the allegations against him.

Through his lawyer, Mr Kayode Dare, the applicant sought a declaration that his arrest, torture and humiliation by anti-kidnapping squad attached to Oyo State Police Command without committing any offence are illegal, unconstitutional, null and void. Adebayo asked for N20 million in damages against the respondents jointly and severally in favour of the applicant for the unlawful arrest, naked, harassment, torture, humiliation, beaten and detention by the law enforcement agencies. In the affidavit attached to the suit, the publisher alleged that he was arrested by three police who handcuffed, chained and sandwiched him into a waiting car and driven from Akure to Ibadan.

