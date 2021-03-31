News

Court fixes IGP’s tenure elongation judgement for April 16

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed April 16 to deliver judgment in a suit seeking the removal of Mohammed Adamu as inspector- general of police. Adamu, who was appointed in 2019, had clocked the mandatory 35 years in service on February 1 and was expected to have been replaced by the president.

However, on February 4, President Muhammadu Buhari extended Adamu’s tenure by three months. Maxwell Opara, a legal practitioner, subsequently took the IGP to court, contending that by virtue of section 215 of the Nigerian constitution and section 7 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, Adamu cannot continue to function as the IGP, having retired as a serving member of the force.

In his defence, the IGP told the federal high court that the new Nigeria Police Act gave him a four-year tenure, which would only lapse in either 2023 or 2024. Supporting Adamu’s position, President Buhari and Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation — who are the second and third defendants in the matter — told the court through their lawyer that the law permits the IGP to remain in office until either 2023 or 2024.

