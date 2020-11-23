Court fixes Jan 20 for trial of men accused of allegedly stealing N415m from Dangote

An Ikeja High Court Monday fixed January 20, 2021 for continuation of trial of nine accused persons arraigned for allegedly stealing the sum of N451million from Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.

The case was fixed for that date by Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya following the absence of the prosecuting counsel for the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police during Monday’s proceedings.

The defendants were identified as: Musa Sule, Habib Mande, Joseph Ukpah, Babatunde Ajao, Onyekwere Victor Chinedu, Alayande Rahman, Omoro Ezekiel, Abugba Christian Odion, Mannir Mohammed and a company, El-Habib Property Nig. Ltd.

The 10 defendants are standing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, forgery of cheque requisition form and uttering of false documents.

All the defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

However, according to the charges before the court by the SFU, the defendants allegedly committed the offences sometime between 2012 and 2016 at the Dangote Sugar Refinery Nigeria Plc, Apapa, Lagos.

The SFU alleged that the defendants conspired and stole the sum of N451 million property of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.

The defendants were also alleged to have forged a document titled: Cheque requisition No. 1322279, with intent that it may be used or acted upon by Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc through its officers, as genuine, to the prejudice of the said Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.

Like this: Like Loading...