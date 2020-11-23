Metro & Crime

Court fixes Jan 20 for trial of men accused of allegedly stealing N415m from Dangote

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

An Ikeja High Court Monday fixed January 20, 2021 for continuation of trial of nine accused persons arraigned for allegedly stealing the sum of N451million from Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.

 

The case was fixed for that date by Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya following the absence of the prosecuting counsel for the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police during Monday’s proceedings.

The defendants were identified as: Musa Sule, Habib Mande, Joseph Ukpah, Babatunde Ajao, Onyekwere Victor Chinedu, Alayande Rahman, Omoro Ezekiel, Abugba Christian Odion, Mannir Mohammed and a company, El-Habib Property Nig. Ltd.

 

The 10 defendants are standing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, forgery of cheque requisition form and uttering of false documents.

 

All the defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
However, according to the charges before the court by the SFU, the defendants allegedly committed the offences sometime between 2012 and 2016 at the Dangote Sugar Refinery Nigeria Plc, Apapa, Lagos.

 

The SFU alleged that the defendants conspired and stole the sum of N451 million property of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.

 

The defendants were also alleged to have forged a document titled: Cheque requisition No. 1322279, with intent that it may be used or acted upon by Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc through its officers, as genuine, to the prejudice of the said Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

5th person, 42-year-old woman, killed in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

In spite of the hues and cries that have trailed the persistent rape and murder of four innocent citizens in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, another woman, 42, was Wednesday killed in Sasa area of the same local government. The victim, identified as Olusayo Fagbemi, was killed Wednesday while washing plates in […]
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom set to establish Audit Commission

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akwa Ibom State government has granted approval for the establishment of an Audit Commission to ensure transparency and accountability in the runing of the state administration. This was part of the resolutions of the Executive Council Meeting of Tuesday, presided over by the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, at Government House, Uyo. Briefing State House […]
Metro & Crime

Bello bans articulated vehicles from all Niger State-owned Roads

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on Tuesday ordered the closure of the Bida/Minna road and other state-owned roads to trailers, tankers and other articulated vehicles with effect from today, (Tuesday). The governor, who has been worried by the deplorable conditions of the Minna-Bida road and the slow pace of the construction work on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: