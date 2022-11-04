Court fixes Jan. 30, 2023 for judgment in suit seeking Buhari’s removal from office, stopping 2023 general election

The Federal High Court sitring in Abuja Friday fixed January 30, 2023 for judgment in a suit seeking to remove President Muhammadu Buhari from office and to also stop the conduct of the 2023 presidential election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date following the adoption of final addresses by President Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the plaintiff, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru.

At Friday’s proceedings, the plaintiff, Chief Owuru, a presidential candidate in the 2019 election on the platform of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), asked the court to stop INEC from conducting the 2023 presidential election.

He premised his request on the ground that he won the 2019 presidential election and that his tenure is being usurped by President Buhari.

