Court fixes judgement in ex gov Odili’s suit against Immigration

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday fixed October 18, to deliver judgement in an application filed by a former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, challenging the seizure of his International Passport by the Nigerian Immigrations Service.

Before adjourning for judgement, the respondent (NIS) had told the court that the International passport of the applicant was impounded by its operatives on the order of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC. It however asked the court to dismiss a suit instituted by the former governor to compel the release of the passport to him. Counsel to the Immigration, Jimoh Abdulkadir Adamu, while defending the action of his clients tendered a letter by EFCC instructing Immigration to seize the passport because Odili was on the watch list for some infractions.

Adamu also asked the court to reject the case because the name on the seized international passport did not correspond with the name of Peter Odili that instituted the court case. Odili’s passport was on June 20, seized from him by operatives of the Immigration Service upon his arrival from a trip to the United Kingdom and has since been withheld.

