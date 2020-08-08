News

Court fixes judgement on El-Zakzaky’s case Sept 29

Kaduna State High Court of Justice has fixed September 29, for judgement on the motion put forward by leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky. Zakzaky had asked the court for the dismissal of the case against him and his wife by the government over failure to produce evidence against them.

This is coming after the counsel to Sheikh Zakzaky defended their motion while the government’s counsel made a counter motion when the court sat on Friday August 7. Sheikh Zakzaky’s Lead Counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) wanted the court to dismiss the charges against his clients because they are devoid of any merit and will not stand before any court of law. Adding that, the charges are also abuse of court process. Though the followers of the Sheikh were not comfortable with the date fixed for the judgement, reporters were made to understand that it was due to the annual leave of Judges commencing next week.

The presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, adjourned for ruling, after counsel to the defendant, Abubakar Marshall, who held briefs for Femi Falana, had asked the court to quash the charges against El-Zakzaky by the government for not “disclosing an offence known to law contrary to Section 36 (8) and (12) of the 1999 constitution as amended.”

