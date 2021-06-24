Court fixes July 21 for hearing of suit seeking Buhari’s sack from office

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday fixed July 21 for hearing of a suit instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari by a former Presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru seeking court order to declare the Presidential seat vacant.

The date has been communicated to parties in the suit through hearing notices served on them by the court bailiff.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has, however, assigned the case to Justice Inyang Ekwo for adjudication.

Apart from President Buhari, other defendants in the suit, with reference number FHC/ABJ/CS/480/2021, are the Attorney General of the Federation AGF and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as first, second and third defendants respectively.

The former presidential candidate had dragged President Buhari before the court praying it for an order to declare the Presidency vacant on the ground that Buhari was not the winner of the February 2019 presidential election.

