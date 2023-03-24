Court fixes June 5 for hearing of dispute on NDDC nominee

The Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo State, has fixed June 5 for the hearing of the suit challenging the nomination of a member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Gbenga Edema. The court presided over by Justice T. B. Adegoke fixed the date after the counsel to oil producing communities of Ugboland in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, Dr. Benson Enikuomehin, informed the court about the pendency of an interlocutory injunction against the nomination of Edema as a member of the board of NDDC. The oil producing communities have asked the court to restrain the Federal Government from recognising Edema as a member representing Ondo State on the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). In the suit filed by the incorporated trustees of Ugboland oil and gas-producing host communities, Apostle Jayeola Oladipupo, Adeokan Omofele and Omoyele Irapada, also asked the court to restrain Edema from parading himself as a member of the governing board of the NDDC.

