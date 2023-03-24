Court fixes June 5 for hearing of dispute on NDDC nominee

The Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo State, has fixed June 5 for the hearing of the suit challenging the nomination of a member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Gbenga Edema. The court presided over by Justice T. B. Adegoke fixed the date after the counsel to oil producing communities of Ugboland in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, Dr. Benson Enikuomehin, informed the court about the pendency of an interlocutory injunction against the nomination of Edema as a member of the board of NDDC. The oil producing communities have asked the court to restrain the Federal Government from recognising Edema as a member representing Ondo State on the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). In the suit filed by the incorporated trustees of Ugboland oil and gas-producing host communities, Apostle Jayeola Oladipupo, Adeokan Omofele and Omoyele Irapada, also asked the court to restrain Edema from parading himself as a member of the governing board of the NDDC.
Related Articles
Insecurity: Southern Senators back govs on open grazing ban
Pledge legislative support for state police power The Southern Senators Forum (SSF), has endorsed the outright ban on open grazing of cattle across the 17 states of Southern Nigeria and commended the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) for taking the decision at a time Nigeria is grappling with widespread insecurity. The federal lawmakers said that such […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Marriage, Relationships: Efemena Upama releases two books in her line of authority
The relationship and life coach, Efemena Upama, has authored two books in her line of authority. The extrovert who loves expressing herself both vocally and in writing, notes that she’s enjoying her marital life with her husband whom she fondly calls ‘Sugar’, and she notes that they are champions in the field of ‘forgiveness’. She […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CBN: Local manufacturing, consumption’ll boost economy
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has stressed the need for more Nigerians to get involved in agriculture and manufacturing to boost the country’s economy. The bank’s Deputy Director, Sam Chigbue, who spoke at a sensitization seminar in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, noted that the economy belongs to everybody, and that the only way to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)