Court fixes March 23 to hear N250m suit against Obasanjo's former aide

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday fixed March 23 for hearing in a suit filed against Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, a former Energy Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Green Energy International Limited by two aggrieved directors, alleging injustice, cheating and demanding N250 million in damages. Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu fixed the date after taking arguments from counsel to the parties in the suit.

Justice Ojukwu adjourned the matter for counsel to the petitioner, Alade Agbabiaka, SAN, and the respondents’ Benbella. Anachebe, SAN, to regularise their processes for mention. Dr. Bunu Alibe and Mr

. Ayo Olojede had, in a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/PET/20/2020, filed by their counsel, Alade Agbabiaka, listed the company and Adegbulugbe as 1st and 2nd respondents respectively. The duo in their suit accused Adegbulugbe of a series of corporate misdemeanors, including unilateral usurpation of executive responsibilities, contrary to the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 and the company’s articles.

They claimed that they were unlawfully removed by the chairman of the company they jointly nurtured to fruition. The applicants averred that such decision, was contrary to the provisions of CAMA, 2020 and the organisation’s Article of Association. When the matter came up yesterday, Agbabiaka informed the court that a petition dated November. 24, 2020 was filed and served on the respondents and that they had responded with two processes.

“We also filed along with the originating process, two interlocutory processes. The first one is dated and filed on November 27, 2020. “And the second one is dated November 25 and filed on November 26, 2020,” he said.

