Court fixes March 5 for ruling on NAF, Benue community land tussle

A Makurdi High Court Presided over by Hon. Justice Sampson Itodo Thursday fixed March 5, 2021, for ruling on interlocutory application seeking to restrain the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) from erecting a perimetre fence round disputed land and further destroying property and economic trees at Tse Poor Community, Mbanima, Ugondo District, Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

The application was moved by Chief Dr. Mbafan Caroline Ekpendu Esq, on behalf of the plaintiffs Philip Poor, Tarshar Cheku, Joseph Utsershima and on behalf of Tse Poor Community against the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) NAF Headquarters, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC) NAF Makurdi, the Honourable Minister Ministry of Defence Abuja, Executive Governor of Benue State, Deputy Governor of Benue State and Chairman, Benue State Boundary Committee, Attorney General of Benue State, Commissioner of Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Makurdi, Benue State (listed as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th defendants/respondents respectively).

Brought pursuant to Order 39 Rule 1 of the Benue State (Civil Procedure) Rules 2007, the motion, which was dated 10th November, 2020 was supported by a 24 paragraph affidavit to which four exhibits were attached.

Dr. Ekpendu, while urging the court to grant the application, drew the attention of the court to the fact that in the course of pendency of the application, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants/respendonts have been carrying out acts inimical to the very essence of the application.”

