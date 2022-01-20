News

Court fixes March for judgement in suit seeking to sack Umahi, others

Posted on

A Federal High Court sitting Abuja yesterday fixed March 8 and 14 to deliver judgement in the multiple suits filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the removal of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, from office on account of their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, fixed the dates after counsel in the suits marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/ 920/21 and FHC/ABJ/ CS/ 1041/21 had adopted their briefs of arguments for and against the suit. In an originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/920/2021, the PDP had prayed the court to make a declaration that by defecting from the party in which they were sponsored and elected as governor and deputy governorof thestatetotheAPC, a political party that did not wintheelection, theyhaveresigned or are deemed to have resigned from office.

 

Our Reporters

