Court fixes May 10 to hear suit seeking to halt PDP presidential primary

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday shifted till May 10, the hearing in a suit seeking to stop the planned May 28 Presidential Primary Election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Judge, Justice Donatus Okorowo put off determination of the case following complaints by counsel to the plaintiff, Paul Erokoro (SAN) to the effect that the affidavit by PDP showing cause on why the primary should not be stopped was served on him late on Wednesday. Although the suit was slated for hearing this Thursday, Erokoro told Justice Okorowo that he needed time to respond to the reasons adduced by PDP against the suit of his client.

He pleaded with the Judge to give him time by way of adjournment to enable him put his house in order. Counsel to PDP, Mahmud Magaji (SAN) did not object to the request for adjournment. Justice Okorowo subsequently shifted the hearing till May 10 and ordered parties to file and exchange their processes ahead of the day.

 

