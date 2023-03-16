Court fixes May 22 for hearing in suit seeking to stop conduct Saturdays polls

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday fixed May 22 for hearing in a suit instituted by a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Ugochukwu Uchenwa, seeking to stop the conduct of elections and examination on Saturdays in the country. Trial judge, Justice James Omotosho fixed the date when the matter was mentioned before him. At yesterday’s proceedings, the court granted President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), permission to regularize their processes filed against the suit.

The granting of the permission followed an application argued by Osasogie Uwaifo on behalf of Buhari and AGF who are first and second respondents in the suit. The court also granted same applications by the plaintiff ’s counsel, Benjamin Amaefule and deemed their processes as duly filled and served. Uchenwa had argued in his suit that conducting elections and examinations on Saturdays violated his fundamental rights to freedom of worship as a citizen and a member of the Seventhday Adventist Church and prayed the court to declare the fixing of elections and examinations on Saturdays as unconstitutional.

