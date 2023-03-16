News

Court fixes May 22 for hearing in suit seeking to stop conduct Saturdays polls

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday fixed May 22 for hearing in a suit instituted by a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Ugochukwu Uchenwa, seeking to stop the conduct of elections and examination on Saturdays in the country. Trial judge, Justice James Omotosho fixed the date when the matter was mentioned before him. At yesterday’s proceedings, the court granted President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), permission to regularize their processes filed against the suit.

The granting of the permission followed an application argued by Osasogie Uwaifo on behalf of Buhari and AGF who are first and second respondents in the suit. The court also granted same applications by the plaintiff ’s counsel, Benjamin Amaefule and deemed their processes as duly filled and served. Uchenwa had argued in his suit that conducting elections and examinations on Saturdays violated his fundamental rights to freedom of worship as a citizen and a member of the Seventhday Adventist Church and prayed the court to declare the fixing of elections and examinations on Saturdays as unconstitutional.

COVID-19: Airlines lament low patronage

Some airlines in the country operating at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, have expressed dissatisfaction over low passengers’ patronage since reopening after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. During separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Abuja, the airlines said the ratio of passengers at present compared with previous years had drastically reduced […]
Bode George condemns Igangan killings, faults Buhari’s silence

A former National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, Chief Bode George, has condemned the recent killings in Igangan community of Oyo State by suspected herdsmen. He said the killings indicated that no one was safe anymore in the country. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, George said the Igangan […]
Ondo PDP candidates disown posters with Tinubu, APC

Two Ondo State Peoples Democratic Candidates (PDP) chiefs, Bashorun Ifedayo Adedipe and Princess Kemisola Adesanya, yesterday denied any pact with the All Progressives Congress (APC) or its Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu ahead of the general election. Adedipe and Adesanya distanced themselves from their campaign posters attached to that of Tinubu. The Akure Patriotic Front (APF) […]

