Metro & Crime

Court fixes May 30 for BEDC's motion challenging involvement in disputed debt

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Yellin Bogoro of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on May 30 hear a motion by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company Limited (BEDC) seeking its exclusion from a suit involving three banks, two firms and others over a disputed debt. Thejudgefixedthedateyesterday following prayers for adjournment by lawyers representing parties in the matter.

 

The lawyers in their applications sought time to respond to a fresh counter-affidavit served on them by the three banks and two firms – who are counter-claimants in the suit FHC/L/CS/239/2022 throughtheirlawyer, KunleOgunba (SAN).  The lawyers drew the court’s attention to the fact that they have just been served with Ogunba’s counteraffidavit.

 

They prayed the court for time to allow them to respond. Ogunba did not oppose the application for an adjournment, following which Justice Bogoro fixed May 30 to hear all objections to the counterclaim. BEDC and seven others are the respondents to the counter-claim.

 

When the suit came up for hearing on March 30, 2022, Justice Bogoro adjourned till yesterday to hear an application by BEDC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), seeking to strike out his client’s name from the suit.

 

Pinheiro hadlamentedthat BEDC operations had been affected by the suit. “I urge the court to hear our application first, which takes priority over any interlocutory application,” the lawyer said.

 

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police, govt delegation visit Oyo community to broker peace between Fulanis, Igangan residents

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oyo Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, and representatives of the state government are currently in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area (LGA), to broker peace between herders and residents. Olugbenga Fadeyi, spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, disclosed the development on Sunday. He, however, did not give further details of the meeting. Trouble […]
Metro & Crime

Report: 10 policemen injured as NURTW members clash with security operatives in Ibadan

Posted on Author Reporter

  There was pandemonium in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday morning, when members of the Oyo State Park Management System, led by former NURTW boss, Mukaila Lamidi aka Auxiliary, allegedly clashed with security operatives, leaving 10 policemen injured. It was learnt that security operatives allegedly attempted to arrest members of the park at […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests lady attempting to smuggle cocaine to boyfriend in their custody

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…seizes 8.3m Tramadol capsules, 56,782 bottles of Codeine in Lagos market Attempts by desperate drug cartels to smuggle out millions of illicit drug tablets across Lagos and other parts of the country for the festive season have been frustrated by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a […]

