Court fixes May 30 for BEDC’s motion challenging involvement in disputed debt

Justice Yellin Bogoro of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on May 30 hear a motion by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company Limited (BEDC) seeking its exclusion from a suit involving three banks, two firms and others over a disputed debt. Thejudgefixedthedateyesterday following prayers for adjournment by lawyers representing parties in the matter.

The lawyers in their applications sought time to respond to a fresh counter-affidavit served on them by the three banks and two firms – who are counter-claimants in the suit FHC/L/CS/239/2022 throughtheirlawyer, KunleOgunba (SAN). The lawyers drew the court’s attention to the fact that they have just been served with Ogunba’s counteraffidavit.

They prayed the court for time to allow them to respond. Ogunba did not oppose the application for an adjournment, following which Justice Bogoro fixed May 30 to hear all objections to the counterclaim. BEDC and seven others are the respondents to the counter-claim.

When the suit came up for hearing on March 30, 2022, Justice Bogoro adjourned till yesterday to hear an application by BEDC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), seeking to strike out his client’s name from the suit.

Pinheiro hadlamentedthat BEDC operations had been affected by the suit. “I urge the court to hear our application first, which takes priority over any interlocutory application,” the lawyer said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...