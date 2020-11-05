News

Court fixes Nov 16 for perjury suit against Obaseki

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed November 16, for hearing in an alleged perjury suit brought against Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki. The trial judge, Justice A. R Mohammed, fixed the date for hearing following a request by counsel to the plaintiffs, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN).

The plaintiffs, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Edobor Williams had dragged Obaseki, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court over alleged perjury. In the suit, marked FHC/B/ CS/74/2020, the plaintiffs specifically prayed the court for an order disqualifying Obaseki from contesting the September 19 governorship election in Edo State on the grounds that he supplied false information on oath to INEC, an act said to be contrary to Section 31(5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010.

The suit, which was filed on July 14, 2020 at the Benin Division of the Federal High Court, suffered some setbacks before it was transferred to the Abuja Division of the Court. When the matter came up yesterday, Olujimi announced appearance for the plaintiffs, while Chief Ken Mozia (SAN) and Mr. Rasaq Isenalumhe announced appearance for Obaseki and PDP respectively.

There was no representation for INEC. Olujimi, who informed the court that the matter was for mention, prayed the court to adjourn the matter for hearing. Responding, Obaseki’s counsel, Mozia, noted that although he was not objecting to the request for adjournment, but drew the court’s attention to a motion on notice he filed challenging the competence of some processes contained in the processes files by the APC. Before granting the request of the plaintiffs, Justice Mohammed reminded parties in the matter that the suit was filed on July 14 and being a pre-election matter, has a life span of 180 days and so will terminate in January next year. He then urged the lawyers to cooperate with the court so that the matter could be determined before the expiry date.

