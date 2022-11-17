Court fixes Nov 25 for hearing of Speaker’s objection to EFCC’s prosecution

An Akure High Court has fixed November 25 for the hearing of the suit filed by the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly David Oleyeloogun and two others seeking to disqualify the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from prosecuting them for alleged corruption. Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye fixed the date after the Speaker, another lawmaker, Feleme-Gudu Bankole and a worker in the Assembly Oyadeji Kayode raised objection to their prosecution by the anti-graft agency over alleged misappropriation of funds.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...