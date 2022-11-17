Court fixes Nov 25 for hearing of Speaker’s objection to EFCC’s prosecution

An Akure High Court has fixed November 25 for the hearing of the suit filed by the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly David Oleyeloogun and two others seeking to disqualify the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from prosecuting them for alleged corruption. Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye fixed the date after the Speaker, another lawmaker, Feleme-Gudu Bankole and a worker in the Assembly Oyadeji Kayode raised objection to their prosecution by the anti-graft agency over alleged misappropriation of funds.
Related Articles
Buhari at UNGA: CAMA’ll enhance transparency
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the recently passed Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA) in Nigeria will enhance transparency and corporate accountability in the fight against corruption. The new law has been a subject of controversy, particularly among religious leaders in the country who are alleging that CAMA was a bid to take […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
DG PGF: Prospective candidates, opposition, bane of Nigeria’s politics
Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman has situated the political crisis in Nigeria to prospective candidates and opposition parties. According to him, people from day one fight those they consider prospective candidates or aspirants in their party or opposition parties. Lukman also stated that people like endorsement rather than […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Anambra PDP: Confusion, as faction cancels ward congresses
There is growing confusion over the possibility of conducting the Anambra State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election following the cancellation of the ward delegates congress election held yesterday. The party had fixed June 26th for the conduct of the party primary but factional executive committee of the party led by Chukwudi […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)