Court fixes Oct. 6 for hearing of suit seeking Tinubu's, Atiku's sack over alleged breach of Electoral Act

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Friday fixed October 6 to hear a suit seeking to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for allegedly acting in breach of the Electoral Act.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/942/2022, which the immediate past Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba filed alongside a non-governmental organisation under the aegis of the Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International, is equally praying the court to disqualify the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over the same allegation.

Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo has ordered service of all the relevant court processes as well as hearing notices on all the defendants in the matter.

Other Defendants in the suit are; the APC, PDP, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

It will be recalled that Nwajiuba, who is a chieftain of the APC and one of its presidential aspirants, had secured leave of the court to sue both his party’s presidential flag-bearer, Tinubu, and that of the PDP, Atiku.

Specifically, the Plaintiffs, in the suit they filed through their counsel, Okere Nnamdi, alleged that the primary election that produced Tinubu as the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, was marred by corruption and massive vote buying, insisting that majority of the delegates were bought over with dollars.

 

