Court fixes Sept 20 for judgement in Kalu’s suit seeking to stop retrial in alleged N7.1b case

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday fixed September 20, for judgement in a suit filed by former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, seeking to stop his retrial in an alleged N7 1b fraud. The trial, Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after Kalu and EFCC adopted all processes filed for and against the suit.

The former governor, who is now a senator representing Abia North Senatorial district in the Senate, is seeking to stop his retrial in an N7.1 billion money laundering charges on the ground that he had been tried, convicted, and imprisoned. Counsel to Kalu, Prof. Awa Kalu, SAN, while adopting his processes, submitted that Kalu stood for trial for 12 years and got a judgement that convicted and jailed him for 10 years. Citing Section 36 (9) of the 1999 Constitution, Awa Kalu submitted that no Nigerian shall be subjected to double jeopardy.

He insisted that the former governor, having served a period of jail term, would be subjected to double jeopardy if allowed by the court to be put on trial for the second time. He consequently produced and read the Supreme Court judgement upon which the ex-governor was released after five months in prison, adding that there was nowhere in the judgement where the apex court made order for his client’s trial.

He however challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to point out to the court where order for retrial was made against the former governor. Awa Kalu consequently prayed the court to prohibit EFCC from going ahead with the planned retrial. However in its opposition to the suit, the EFCC through its counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, asked the court to dismiss the suit. He submitted that the judgement, which led to release of Kalu, has been declared a nullity by the Supreme Court which also ordered retrial of the appellant in the matter of Udeh Jones who stood trial with Kalu in the same charges. EFCC argued that since the Supreme Court order benefitted Kalu, he must bear the burden that arose from the apex court verdict. Jacobs described Kalu’s suit as approbating and reprobating at the same time, frivolous, irritating and sought for its dismissal with order of Kalu to face retrial. After listening to the parties, the court in a short ruling fixed September 20, for judgement in the matter. Specifically, Kalu is seek-

