Court forfeits N250m diverted from NDDC to FG

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of N250 million allegedly diverted from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Federal Government.

The order was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Arguing the motion, EFCC’s lawyer, Usman Buhari, said the money was illegally diverted from a contract awarded by the Federal Government.

He also prayed for an order of the court directing the publication of the interim forfeiture order in a national newspaper for anyone interested in the fund to show cause within two weeks why a permanent order of forfeiture should not be made in favour of the Federal Government.

After listening to Buhari’s submissions, Justice Aikawa ordered the interim forfeiture of the fund to the Federal Government.

He also directed the anti-graft agency to publish the order in a national daily for any interested party to show cause why the fund should not be permanently forfeited to government.

Further hearing in the matter has been fixed for July 9.

