Court frees drug suspect after 4 years trial

A drug suspect, Frankline Chukwudumeme, alias Okwey Wasa, was yesterday discharged and acquitted of a 3-count charge of being in illegal possession of cocaine by Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos. Chukwudumeme was freed by the judge after four years of standing trial for the alleged offence alongside one, Nnamchi Chinedu Joseph. Delivering judgement in the matter, Justice Faji held that mere presence of a person in a house, where cocaine was found did not mean that he was in possession of the substance. He further held that the ingredients, as captured in the section of the law under which the accused person was arraigned, were not proven by the prosecution. “The prosecution did not establish ‘mens rea’ against the accused person. He is hereby discharged and acquitted”, the judge held.
