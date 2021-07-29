Court frees El-Zakzaky, wife six years after

A Kaduna State High Court presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada on Wednesday freed the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) aka Shi’ite, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat.

In a judgment that lasted for up to eight hours, the court ordered their immediate release from the correctional facility where they were kept during the period of the trial.

The couple has been standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, among other criminal charges since December 2015, following a clash between some members of the sect and soldiers.

The clash followed an altercation with the convoy of then-Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, and some members of the IMN during one of their processions. As it has always been since the beginning of the case,

El-Zakzaky and his wife arrived in court at about 9:08 am yesterday amid tight security All the roads leading to the court were barricaded and manned by stern-looking security officials.

Briefing Journalists shortly after the court session, one of El-Zakzaky’s lawyers, Marshal Abubakar, said: “The trial has come to an end. The court has indeed upheld our no-case submission that was filed in 2018.

“The court found that the charges that were filed in 2018 pursuant to a penal law enacted by the Kaduna State Government in 2017 over offences allegedly committed in 2015 is ab initio.

“The court ruled that the charges ought not to be in the first place because you cannot arraign a man for an offence that was already committed as of the time the said crime was not an offence. And the court was very emphatic on that.

“Yes, the Kaduna State Government has powers to enact laws, but they cannot enact laws to prosecute an offence prospectively. That is the first ground on which the court held that, that charge was incompetent.

“On another footing, the no-case submission we filed in court. The court agreed with us that the trial lacked merit. That the prosecution only came to court to tell stories that are at cross variance with the offences that were alleged in the charges.

The court agreed with us that, El-Zakzaky and his wife have committed no offence. “The court however discharged and acquitted El-Zakzaky and his wife. It said there should not have been any charge against El- Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat in the first place.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the judgement in a statement, IMN said the ruling had proved that the movement and its leader were victims of “impunity and mischievous plots” by both the federal and Kaduna state governments.

The statement by the President of the IMN Media Forum , Ibrahim Musa, said, “We give praises to the Almighty for yet another successful outing, which further proves to the world that the Islamic movement and its leader are only victims of impunity and mischievous plots by both the Buhari-led Federal Government and the El-Rufai-led Kaduna State Government.

Both governments have again failed in court after a fair trial. “We expect them to respect the judgement of this honourable court and the course of justice to release them with immediate effect.”

