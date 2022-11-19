News Top Stories

Court frees ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal, others over alleged N544m fraud

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

We’ll appeal verdict, says EFCC

An Abuja High Court on Friday discharged and acquitted a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal and five others from the N544m contract fraud offences brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In its judgment, the court held that the anti-graft agency failed woefully to establish a prima facie case against Lawal and his co-defendants. Presiding judge, Justice Charles Agbaza, held that no ingredient of any offence was made out by the 11 witnesses that testified for the EFCC.

The Judge further held that EFCC did not establish that Lawal was either a member of the Presidential Initiative for North East (PINE) that awarded the contract or a member of the Ministerial Tenders Board that vetted and gave approval to the disputed contract.

Besides, Justice Agbaza held that EFCC also failed to link Lawal with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) that issued a certificate of no objection to the contract before it was awarded. He consequently discharged and acquitted all the defendants in the 10-count criminal charges against them for want of evidence to link them with the purported offences. Lawal alongside his younger brother, Hamidu Lawal; Suleiman Abubakar; Apeh Monday and two companies, Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Lim-ited were prosecuted by the EFCC before Justice Charles Agbaza. They faced a 10-count charge bordering on fraud relating to the removal of invasive plant species to the tune of N544 million for which they pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to appeal the judgment. Spokesperson for the anti-graft body, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said “dissatisfied with the ruling, the EFCC has given indication that it will obtain a copy of the judgment for urgent review and challenge its validity at the appellate court”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Top EFCC officials, ‘Magu boys’ face probe panel

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Lawrence Olaoye and Tunde Oyesina

The Presidential Investigation Panel probing the stewardship of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, expanded the scope of its investigation yesterday as it grilled some top officials of the anti-corruption agency. At the resumed sitting of the panel yesterday, Magu appeared alongside the Secretary of the Commission, […]
News

Nigeria needs to move from consumption to production based economy – Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that there is the need for Nigeria’s economy to move from consumption to production based if the country must witness growth and a sustainable development.   Also, he attributed the reason why the nation’s economy has been performing poorly on many fronts to the inadequate production […]
News Top Stories

Military, Police: How we rescued 39 schoolgirls from bandits

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja The

The Defence Headquarters and the police have given accounts of how 39 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim  Islamiyya, kidnapped last Saturday on their way from Maulud programme at Unguwar Al-Kasim village in Katsina State, were rescued unhurt.   The Islamiya children were abducted barely 48 hours after troops effected the rescue of 344 abducted  students of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica