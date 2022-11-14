Court freezes fleeing drug peddler’s account

A Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa has issued an order directing the freezing of funds in bank account of an alleged drug dealer, David Chukwuma Ugwu, said to be on the run. The judge directed that the funds should be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

The judge arrived at the decision after granting an ex-parte application filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and argued by one of its lawyers, Abu Ibrahim.

According to the judge, the order will subsist until the arrest and prosecution of the respondent, Ugwu. It would be recalled that Abu had approached the court for the interim forfeiture order in a suit designated FHC/L/CS/20812022.

Abu specifically informed the judge that the interim forfeiture order sought is pursuant to Section 44(2)(k) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended in 2011); Sections 3(1)(a) (c); 27(1)(a)(b); 32(c),33(1)(a)(b); (2)(a) (b); 34 and 36 (a)(b) of the NDLEA Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and under the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

In an affidavit in support of the ex-parte motion, one of NDLEA’s litigation officers, Nnanna Alamezie, averred that he was informed by Tyav Ahanaba John, the Investigating Narcotic Officer (INO) of the case on October 31, 2022, that one Madojemu Abiodun Titilayo was arrested at SAHCOL shield of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, with 880 Grams of Cannabis Sativa concealed inside palm oil on September 21, 2022.

The deponent added that in the course of the investigation, one, Vitus Aneziechukwu Stephen, was arrested with the assistance of the men of IGP’s Response Team at Maraba, Abuja. He added that the said Stephen further implicated the respondent, as the person who sent him to export the said drugs and also paid the sum of N310, 000, 00, for the freight charges.

Alamezie further stated that while Stephen was in the NDLEA’s custody, the respondent, Ugwu, sent the sum of N900, 000, 00, as a bribe for the release of Stephen, with an addition that the sum of N1,210, 000 million, were all traced to the bank account under the name of David Chukwuma Ugwu.

The deponent further revealed that Stephen was arraigned before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the same court on October 14, 2022, convicted and sentenced on October 24, 2022, to a concurrent sentence of three years imprisonment or a cumulative fine of N400, 000, 00.

Alamezie posited that further investigation into the case revealed that Ugwu is now at large, having escaped to Dubai upon being aware of the arrest of Vitus Aneziechukwu Stephen.

