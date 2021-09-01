Court freezes Kogi’s bank account over misapplication of N20bn loan

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the freezing of Kogi State salary bailout account domiciled in a Tier 2 bank over a N20 billion loan obtained from the bank. The judge said the account numbered: 0073572696, would remain attached pending conclusion of investigation or possible prosecution by the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The anti-graft agency had approached the court for the order in an ex-parte motion brought pursuant to Section 44(2) of the Constitution, Section 34(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court. Arguing the motion yesterday, EFCC’s lawyer, A. O. Mohammed, informed the court that the order was necessary so as to preserve the ‘res and abate further dissipation of the fund in the account.’ Mohammed argued that the N20 billion loan meant to augment the salary payment and running cost of Kogi State Government was kept in an interest yielding account with the bank.

He alleged that rather than using the money for the purpose it was meant for, the bank, acting on the instruction of Kogi State Government, transferred the money from the loan account and placed same in a fixed deposit account. He added that the bank was yet to present any credible evidence to show that the facility is well-secured. After listening to the lawyer’s submissions, Justice Ringim granted the motion. He ordered the EFCC to publish the order in a national newspaper and make quarterly report to the court on the progress of its investigation.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to December 1 for report of investigation. In a 13-paragraph affidavit attached to the motion deposed to by a member of a team of investigators, the EFCC said it received credible and direct intelligence, which led to the tracing of the fund reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities warehoused in account No. 0073572696 domiciled in the bank with the name Kogi State Salary Bailout Account.

The anti-graft agency said it acted on the said intelligence and assigned same to the Chairman, Monitoring Unit, where it was discovered that on April 1, 2019, the management of the bank approved an offer of N20 billion bailout loan facility for Kogi State Government. According to the deponent, on June 19, 2019, Kogi State government, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the office of the Honourable Commissioner, applied for credit facility of N20 billion with an interest rate of nine per cent for a tenure of 240 months from the bank.

It was added that the said facility was meant to augment the salary payment and running cost of Kogi State Government. It was further disclosed in the affidavit that on June 26, 2019, the credit facility offer was accepted vide a memorandum of acceptance signed by His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Asiwaju Asiru idris, the Commissioner of Finance, Kogi State and one Alhaji Momoh Jibrin, Accountant General, Kogi State.

Prior to the said application for loan, Kogi State Government was said to have on June 19, 2019 vide a letter to the Lokoja branch manager of the bank applied for an account opening with the name Kogi State Salary Bailout Account with Alhaji Momoh Jubril, accountant General of the State and Elijah Evinemi, Ag. Director, Treasury, as signatories to the said account.

“That upon the opening of the said account with No. 0072969301, the bank disbursed salary intervention loan to the tune of N20 billion to the ac-count. That rather than used the intervention funds for the purpose for which it was granted, the state government proceeded to open a fix deposit account No. 0073572696. “That on July 25, 2019, the bank, acting on the instruction of the Kogi State Government, transferred the money from the loan account and placed same on the aforementioned fixed deposit account. “That the said account sought to be frozen received the sum of N20 billion on July 25, 2019.

“That as at April 1, 2021 the balance standing to the credit of the said fixed deposit account was N19, 333, 333, 333.36. That we are still tracing what the sum of N666,666,666.64 deducted from the said fund and were not used for the payment of the salary was used for. “That the commission has the statutory mandate to prevent the commission of economic and financial crimes within the shores of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That investigation in this matter is still ongoing and this application is pertinent to secure the funds in the said account to prevent them from being totally dissipated. That without freezing the nominated accounts, there is no better way of preserving res,” EFCC further stated.

