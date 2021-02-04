News

Court grants accelerated hearing in sacked labour leader’s 10-year-old suit

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The National Industrial Court in Enugu yesterday resuscitated hope of an Enugu sacked labour leader, Comrade Osmond Ugwu by granting accelerated hearing to his case of wrongful dismissal from office. Ugwu had filed a case against the Enugu State government and its agents over his purported and ‘unlawful’ dismissal from service on 15th August, 2011.

The matter which has experienced several delays was filed in 2012 by the sacked Ugwu. Ugwu was sacked in a letter by administration of former Governor Sullivan Chime over his alleged labour activism pursuant to proper chart implementation of the then N18, 000 minimum wage in the state, an action Ugwu said did not follow due process and contrived for victimization. When the matter came up yesterday, a witness, Cosmas Ngwu, was not in court for cross-examination which made the defense lawyer, Ifeoma Aniebonam, asked for a stand down.

The claimant’s counsel, Emmanuel Awuja, however, opposed the motion, insisting that the court did not stand down for an absentee party moreso when the matter had dragged since 2012 when his client was wrongfully dismissed from service. The trial judge, Justice O.O Arowosegbe upheld Awuja’s objection for adjournment, stating that the defense had no good reason not to proceed with the matter and imposed a cost of N5, 000 on the defense. Justice Arowosegbe adjourned the matter to February 10 and 17, 2021 for accelerated hearing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Commission retires NASS Clerk, 106 top officials

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Chukwu David ABUJA

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has served letters of retirement from service to the outgoing clerk, Alhaji Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori and 106 other staff. All the affected staff have been directed to proceed on retirement with immediate effect.   Those to proceed on leave are the Clerk to the Senate, Mr. Nelson Ayewoh; deputy […]
News

Nigeria’s first female combat chopper pilot, Arotile, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in Nigeria, is dead. She was just 23. Arotile died as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Kaduna. Her death came barely a year after she was winged as a combat helicopter […]
News

Kwara APC crisis: Stakeholders meeting ends in stalemate

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The meeting of the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders held at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday to resolve the crisis in the state party ended in a stalemate, just as the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed declined […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica