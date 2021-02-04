Court grants accelerated hearing in sacked labour leader’s 10-year-old suit

The National Industrial Court in Enugu yesterday resuscitated hope of an Enugu sacked labour leader, Comrade Osmond Ugwu by granting accelerated hearing to his case of wrongful dismissal from office. Ugwu had filed a case against the Enugu State government and its agents over his purported and ‘unlawful’ dismissal from service on 15th August, 2011.

The matter which has experienced several delays was filed in 2012 by the sacked Ugwu. Ugwu was sacked in a letter by administration of former Governor Sullivan Chime over his alleged labour activism pursuant to proper chart implementation of the then N18, 000 minimum wage in the state, an action Ugwu said did not follow due process and contrived for victimization. When the matter came up yesterday, a witness, Cosmas Ngwu, was not in court for cross-examination which made the defense lawyer, Ifeoma Aniebonam, asked for a stand down.

The claimant’s counsel, Emmanuel Awuja, however, opposed the motion, insisting that the court did not stand down for an absentee party moreso when the matter had dragged since 2012 when his client was wrongfully dismissed from service. The trial judge, Justice O.O Arowosegbe upheld Awuja’s objection for adjournment, stating that the defense had no good reason not to proceed with the matter and imposed a cost of N5, 000 on the defense. Justice Arowosegbe adjourned the matter to February 10 and 17, 2021 for accelerated hearing.

