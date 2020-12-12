Court grants Adoke permission to travel for medical check up

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday granted permission to a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), to travel for medical check-up at the United Arab Emirate (UAE). Recall that Adoke had fled to the UAE shortly after leaving office in 2015.

He consequently returned to the country after five years of exile and was immediately arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as he arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on December 19, 2019.

Adoke is standing trial over multiple charges, including money laundering, before various courts which had ordered the seizure of his passport as a bail condition. Ruling on Adoke’s application for permission to travel to the UAE, the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the release of his passport to enable him travel on health grounds from December 15 and return on or before January 10, 2021.

