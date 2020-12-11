Metro & Crime

Court grants Adoke’s request for medical trip

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted permission to Mohammed Adoke, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for medical examination.
The former AGF had through his lawyer, Kanu Agabi, sought the leave of the court to travel for a medical checkup but the application was opposed by Bala Sanga, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Ruling on the application on Friday, Inyang Ekwo, the judge, granted the defendant’s application.
Ekwo said he is inclined to grant Adoke’s application because it is on medical grounds, noting that it is within the court’s discretion whether or not to grant the application.
The judge ordered the release of Adoke’s international passport to enable him to embark on his trip, starting December 15 and to return on January 10, 2021.
The judge also directed the defendant to return his international passport to the court within two days after his return.
Adoke and Aliyu Abubakar, a businessman, were re-arraigned by the EFCC on August 4 on an amended 14-count charge bordering on money laundering.
The former AGF denied the allegation of money laundering.

