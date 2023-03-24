Court Grants Atiku, Others Permission To Serve Tinubu Petition

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has given the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar the go-ahead to dish out his petitions on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu through the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court specifically ordered that the petitions should be served on Tinubu, through his political party, the All Progressives Congress.

In a ruling on Friday, a three-member council sitting in Abuja presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani also granted permission to Peter Obi of the Labour Party to serve their petitions on Senator Kashim Shettima and Kabir Masari through the APC.

The three-member panel granted the request while ruling on three separate ex parte applications filed by Atiku and PDP; Obi and LP and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).D

While debating on the motion on behalf of Atiku and the PDP, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, prayed the court to accord his client consent to serve the petition and other accompanying processes on the respondents through the APC.

Arguing for the APM, Mr Oyetola Atoyebi, SAN, also asked the court to give him assent to serve Tinubu, Shettima, and Masari through the APC.

Delivering the ruling of the panel on the applications, Justice Ikyegh said, “Having heard the applications by counsel to the petitioners including the affidavit in support, the applications are hereby granted.”

Four presidential candidates had on Tuesday approached the tribunal with separate petitions, seeking the nullification of the declaration of Tinubu of the APC, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

The petitioners seeking nullification of Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect are Abubakar of the PDP, Obi of the LP, Solomon Okangbuan of the Action Alliance, and Chichi Ojei of the Allied Peoples Movement.

