Court Grants Blessing CEO N10m Bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted social media influencer, Okoro Blessing, better known as Blessing CEO bail for alleged cyber-bullying.

Blessing CEO was arraigned by the Lagos State Police Command before Justice Yelim Bogoro on six count charges bordering on alleged cyber-bullying, libel, and exhibiting uncensored movies.

During the hearing on Tuesday, April 4, the influencer’s lawyer filed a bail application before Justice Tijjani Ringim of the Federal High Court in Lagos on her behalf which the police did not oppose to the bail application.

Regarding the bail conditions, the police urged the court to use its discretion, the judge granted Blessing CEO bail in absence of opposition.

She was admitted to N10 million bail each with two sureties in like sum.

Police prosecutor, Rotshang Faith Dimka, in a piece of proof information filed before the court, stated that Blessing CEO intentionally sent messages using her Instagram handle @officialblessingceo on October 16, 2022, to bully, threaten and harass one Folashade Samuels, a.k.a Mamajazz, a younger sister to the late Bimbo Ogbonna.”

The police also accused the blogger of using her Instagram handle @officialblessingceo, to harm the reputation of Folashade Samuels and the late Bimbo Ogbonna, by exposing them to hatred, contempt, and ridicule.

Blessing CEO was also charged with exhibiting a film and video work titled “Sweet Sour” without a censorship certificate and without holding a licence as issued by National Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB)

The Lawyer further identified some of the messages Blessing CEO sent including: “Let’s ask Mamajazz where her father is??? Their father had the same issue with their mother Ebele and he ran away for us (sic) dear life. IVD’s crime was that he was not man enough to run…”

“The family of late Bimbo is after IVD’’s properties and life. Especially her elder sister Mamajazz. Bimbo and IVD are well-known people in Lagos and it’s not a hidden fact that even in their estate that Bimbo is violent. Everybody knows how she breaks a bottle on her husband’s head on a daily.

“Bimbo killed herself and has always wanted to kill herself right from childhood. Evidence loading. All the voice notes and evidence will be on my YouTube and Facebook. Subscribe,” she also wrote.

“I will ask Mamajazz, the late Bimbo’s sister few questions…where (sic) you in (sic) talking terms with your sister before (she) died? Are you owing your late sister 18 million? Did she block you before her death? Do you even like your sisters’ children?? Answers this question because | will slam the internet with raw facts and evidence.

The police further mention “I am stepping into the case as the official relationship therapist of IVD… Will drop all the evidence that IVD did not kill his wife or even hurt her. The late Bimbo was the violent person and suicidal victim….”

The police had told the court that the offence the defendant committed contravenes Section 24 (2)(a)(1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and Section 375 of the Criminal Code Act.

They also reportedly contravene Section 33 of the NFVCB Act, 2004.

Okoro had pleaded not guilty.

Following her no-guilty plea, Justice Bogoro ordered she should be remanded at Nigerian Correctional Services Custodial Centre till May 30 for the hearing of her bail application.

The late Bimbo, the wife of a Lagos celebrity car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, died last year in a fire incident at their residence in Lekki, it was reported.

However, Ogbonna, the 37- year- old car dealer, is on trial at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja in connection with her death.

The defendant was arraigned on one count of involuntary manslaughter in suit No LD/21055C/23 preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

