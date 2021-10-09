News

Court grants ex AGF, Adoke’s request to travel for medical treatment

Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday granted the application filed by a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, to travel abroad to seek medical treatment. The court ordered that his travelling documents especially passport earlier deposited with the court as part of bail conditions be released to him.

Adoke, who is standing trial on charges of money laundering, was permitted to make the foreign trip between October 11 and November 15 and return to Nigeria. The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, while granting the request of the former AGF, however, ordered his counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN, to give undertaking before the passport will be released. The court further ordered that the ex -AGF must upon his arrival to Nigeria return the passport to the custody of the court. Ekwo later adjourned till December 6, 7 and 8 for resumption of his trial.

Our Reporters

