Court grants ex-Lagos A-G, Shasore, permission to travel for medical treatment

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, yesterday granted permission to the former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore (SAN), to travel abroad for medical treatment.

 

The judge took the decision sequel to a motion initiated and argued by Shasore’s team of counsels led by the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, SAN, and Olawale Akoni, SAN.

The senior lawyers specifically informed Justice Aneke that Shasore had been diagnosed with lattice retinal degeneration in both the left and right eyes, as well as chronic rheumatologenous retinal detachment to the right eye. Attached as Exhibit SS3 is the diagnosis reports, issued by Professor Tom H. Williamson, Consultant Ophthalmologist at The London Claremont Clinic of St. Thomas Hospital, London.

The arguments posed by Shasore’s lawyers were however not opposed by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Bala Sanga, who noted that “Only the living can stand trial.”

This prompted Justice Aneke to grant the order as prayed. According to Justice Aneke, “The application praying this court’s discretion to travel for medical treatment in London, the United Kingdom dated 30th of December, 2022 without opposition is hereby granted as prayed. “The defendant is permitted to travel on the 18th of January and return on the 5th of February.”

Justice Aneke adjourned the case until February 21, for trial. It would be recalled that the anti-graft agency is trying the former Attorney-General over his alleged role in inducing one Olufolakemi Adelore, into accepting cash payment of the sum of $100,000, without going through a financial institution. The SAN is also being accused of making a cash payment of a sum to the tune of $100,000 to Olufolakemi Adelore through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin.

The EFCC further accused Shasore of making a cash pay  ment of a sum to the tune of $100,000 to one Ikechukwu Oguine without going through a financial institution; an amount the commission said exceeded the amount permitted by law.

At the time under review, Adelore was the Director, Legal, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, while Oguine was Secretary to the Corporation and Coordinator, Legal Services, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

According to the EFCC, their involvement concerns their alleged roles in the arbitral proceedings instituted by Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) against the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

