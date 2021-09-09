News

Court grants ex-Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi, half of late husband’s assets

A Federal High Court in Lagos has declared that a former Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi, is entitled to 50 per cent of the net assets of her late husband, Dr Tosin Ajayi. Recall the earlier this year, there was mild drama during the funeral of Dr Tosin Ajayi the founder of First Foundation Hospital; as his older children from his first wife struggled with Helen Prest-Ajayi for the shovel at the graveside; over who gets to pour sand into the grave first. Helen Prest-Ajayi later apologised to her late husband for the incident; and explained how she had been accused of his murder following his death. She also debunked reports that she was the reason for him leaving his first wife.

The suit was filed by Miss Tomisin Ajayi and Mrs Helen Prest-Ajayi as 1st and 2nd Applicants; through their counsel Mr Abiodun Jellili Owonikoko (SAN), was declared on Tuesday. The 1st to 4th Respondents/ Applicants in the suit are First Foundation Medical Engineering Company Ltd; Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC); Mrs Oluwayemisi Ajayi and Mr Patrick Abak, a lawyer, reports The Nigerian Lawyer. First Foundation Medical Engineering Company was owned and registered by the late Dr Tosin Ajayi. The judge granted the 13 reliefs sought by the Applicants following the respondents’ failure to controvert them.

